NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Price Target Raised to $75.00

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wedbush boosted their target price on NetApp from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James upped their price objective on NetApp from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America downgraded NetApp from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded NetApp from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on NetApp from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $74.81.

NetApp stock opened at $70.98 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.95. The company has a market cap of $15.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. NetApp has a 52-week low of $58.08 and a 52-week high of $79.09.

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The data storage provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.20. NetApp had a return on equity of 93.62% and a net margin of 20.02%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. Analysts predict that NetApp will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. NetApp’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $292,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 147,170 shares in the company, valued at $9,571,936.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $292,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 147,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,571,936.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.09, for a total value of $1,081,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 44,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,693,774.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,250 shares of company stock worth $1,806,885. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of NetApp by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 506,583 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $31,332,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of NetApp by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 14,519 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in NetApp by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 9,831 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 2,926 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in NetApp by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 50,025 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,005,000 after acquiring an additional 5,201 shares during the period. Finally, AIA Group Ltd lifted its position in NetApp by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 3,429 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

