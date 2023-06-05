Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Pointe Capital Management LLC

Pointe Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,298 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,630 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. GS Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 120 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,180 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NFLX. Benchmark reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Netflix from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Netflix from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Netflix from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Netflix in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $349.72.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Netflix Stock Up 2.4 %

In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.09, for a total value of $10,459,165.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 2,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.39, for a total transaction of $944,520.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.09, for a total value of $10,459,165.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 61,796 shares of company stock valued at $22,305,805 over the last ninety days. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $9.50 on Monday, hitting $409.97. The stock had a trading volume of 4,332,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,340,391. The business’s fifty day moving average is $343.48 and its 200 day moving average is $327.67. The company has a market cap of $182.25 billion, a PE ratio of 43.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $164.28 and a 52 week high of $413.86.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.05. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 13.16%. The company had revenue of $8.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Profile

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

Featured Stories

