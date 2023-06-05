Nevada Copper (TSE:NCU) PT Set at C$0.30 by Scotiabank

Nevada Copper (TSE:NCU – Get Rating) has been assigned a C$0.30 price target by Scotiabank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the mining company’s stock. Scotiabank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 39.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Nevada Copper Stock Up 2.4 %

TSE:NCU traded up C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$0.22. The company had a trading volume of 76,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,282. Nevada Copper has a 1 year low of C$0.18 and a 1 year high of C$0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of C$213.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.33.

Nevada Copper (TSE:NCU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 20th. The mining company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Nevada Copper will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Nevada Copper

Nevada Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Nevada. The company explores for copper, iron magnetite, gold, and silver ores. Its holds 100% interests in the Pumpkin Hollow property located in Nevada, the United States. Nevada Copper Corp. was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Vancouver, British Columbia.

