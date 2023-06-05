Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Shares Sold by Natixis Investment Managers International

Natixis Investment Managers International decreased its position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) by 35.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,120 shares during the period. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $1,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,309,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,179,000 after buying an additional 112,910 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Nexstar Media Group in the third quarter valued at about $1,000,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 6.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 89,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,937,000 after purchasing an additional 5,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiducient Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nexstar Media Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $319,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on NXST shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.40.

Insider Activity

Nexstar Media Group Trading Down 0.6 %

In related news, COO Thomas Carter sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.92, for a total value of $506,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,962,019.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, insider Gary Weitman sold 430 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.81, for a total value of $69,578.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,427 shares in the company, valued at $1,039,952.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Thomas Carter sold 3,125 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.92, for a total transaction of $506,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,052 shares in the company, valued at $12,962,019.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 7,740 shares of company stock worth $1,288,225 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NXST stock traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $156.73. The company had a trading volume of 55,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,964. The company has a 50 day moving average of $166.39 and a 200 day moving average of $176.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.48. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $148.00 and a 1-year high of $217.76.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 33.29% and a net margin of 15.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.99 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 11.58 EPS for the current year.

Nexstar Media Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is 25.56%.

Nexstar Media Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

Further Reading

