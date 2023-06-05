Next Hydrogen Solutions (CVE:NXH) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $1.00

Shares of Next Hydrogen Solutions Inc. (CVE:NXH – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$1.00 and last traded at C$0.90, with a volume of 7046 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TD Securities downgraded Next Hydrogen Solutions from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$4.00 to C$0.90 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th.

Next Hydrogen Solutions Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.24. The stock has a market cap of C$22.89 million and a P/E ratio of -1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 5.47.

About Next Hydrogen Solutions

Next Hydrogen Solutions ( CVE:NXH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported C($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$0.56 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Next Hydrogen Solutions Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Next Hydrogen Solutions Inc designs, manufactures, and sells water and electricity electrolyzers to generate clean hydrogen for use as an energy source. It offers commercial solutions to decarbonize transportation and industrial sectors. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

