Next Hydrogen Solutions (CVE:NXH) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $1.00

Shares of Next Hydrogen Solutions Inc. (CVE:NXH – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$1.00 and last traded at C$0.90, with a volume of 7046 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.88.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, TD Securities downgraded Next Hydrogen Solutions from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$4.00 to C$0.90 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th.
Next Hydrogen Solutions Stock Performance
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.24. The stock has a market cap of C$22.89 million and a P/E ratio of -1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 5.47.
About Next Hydrogen Solutions
Next Hydrogen Solutions Inc designs, manufactures, and sells water and electricity electrolyzers to generate clean hydrogen for use as an energy source. It offers commercial solutions to decarbonize transportation and industrial sectors. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.
Read More
- Surging Over 100%: Small Cap Electric Boat Maker Makes Waves
- Sleeper AI-Play MongoDB Could Triple In Size
- SunCar Technology Stock Overheats…Will it Rise Again?
- OPEC Meeting: Is Saudi Arabia Trying to Squeeze the Oil Market?
- Buffett-Backed BYD Caught In The Chinese Government’s Stimulus
Receive News & Ratings for Next Hydrogen Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Next Hydrogen Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.