NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$11.33.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. ATB Capital lowered their price target on NFI Group from C$14.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. National Bankshares upgraded NFI Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 5th. National Bank Financial upgraded NFI Group from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. CIBC increased their price target on NFI Group from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on NFI Group from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd.

NFI Group stock opened at C$9.00 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$9.45. The company has a market cap of C$694.44 million, a P/E ratio of -1.69, a P/E/G ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.45. NFI Group has a 52-week low of C$7.00 and a 52-week high of C$14.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 251.73.

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. The company offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the Alexander Dennis Limited brand name; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI brand names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts brand name, as well as articulated buses.

