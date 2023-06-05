NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 5.5 %

NBY stock opened at $0.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 million, a P/E ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 2.76. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.48 and a 12 month high of $12.64.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($4.33) earnings per share for the quarter. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 116.85% and a negative net margin of 89.72%. The company had revenue of $3.64 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NovaBay Pharmaceuticals will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and sales of scientifically-created and clinically-proven eyecare and skincare. Its products include Avenova, NeutroPhase, CelleRx, and DERMAdoctor. The company was founded on January 19, 2000 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

