Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) Declares $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0405 per share on Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NUW traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $13.87. 17,166 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,869. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund has a 1-year low of $12.87 and a 1-year high of $15.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.81 and its 200 day moving average is $13.84.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund during the second quarter worth $30,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund by 63.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 6,144 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $284,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $369,000.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in the securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

