Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHAA) Declares $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHAA – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0185 per share on Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th.

Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 16.5% annually over the last three years.

JHAA stock remained flat at $9.30 during trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 6,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,933. Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund has a 12 month low of $8.75 and a 12 month high of $9.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.19.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JHAA. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 332.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 3,353 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 6,714 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 43,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 9,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $179,000.

Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund seeks to provide a high level of current income and return the original $9.875 net asset value per common share on or about 1 Dec 2023.*

The Fund invests in a portfolio of primarily corporate debt securities, including bonds and senior loans. The Fund may invest in other types of securities including convertible securities and other types of debt instruments and derivatives that provide comparable economic exposure to the corporate debt market.

