Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHAA) Declares $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHAA – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0185 per share on Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th.
Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 16.5% annually over the last three years.
Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund Stock Performance
JHAA stock remained flat at $9.30 during trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 6,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,933. Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund has a 12 month low of $8.75 and a 12 month high of $9.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.19.
About Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund
Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund seeks to provide a high level of current income and return the original $9.875 net asset value per common share on or about 1 Dec 2023.*
The Fund invests in a portfolio of primarily corporate debt securities, including bonds and senior loans. The Fund may invest in other types of securities including convertible securities and other types of debt instruments and derivatives that provide comparable economic exposure to the corporate debt market.
