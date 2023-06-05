Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV) Hits New 52-Week High at $33.60

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $33.60 and last traded at $33.36, with a volume of 89260 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.55.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.42.

Get Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 39,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after buying an additional 8,534 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc increased its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 27,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 3,463 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 202,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,245,000 after purchasing an additional 33,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Business Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter.

About Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund is weighted using a multi-factor optimizer.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.