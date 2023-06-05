Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMT) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.026 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th.

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:NMT traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $10.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,248. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.66. Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $9.90 and a 1-year high of $12.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 118,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after buying an additional 24,162 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 75,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 22,740 shares in the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $534,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $295,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 6.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Massachusetts, United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments which are exempt from regular federal and Massachusetts income taxes.

