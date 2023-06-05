Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund Trading Down 2.0 %

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.56. 14,181 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,449. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.52 and its 200 day moving average is $9.43. Nuveen Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $8.45 and a 52 week high of $10.61.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Municipal Income Fund

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund by 29.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 86,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 19,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 85,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 30,760 shares during the last quarter. 15.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. The fund’s objective is a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax. The company was founded on April 20, 1988 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

