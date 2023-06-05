Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP) Declares $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.029 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th.

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.12. The stock had a trading volume of 42,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,537. Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $10.25 and a 52 week high of $12.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.36.

Get Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NQP. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund in the second quarter valued at $85,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter worth $115,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000. Institutional investors own 13.14% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Pennsylvania. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.