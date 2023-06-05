Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD) to Issue $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.038 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th.

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NAD traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 486,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,880. Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $10.55 and a 52 week high of $13.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.49.

Get Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $365,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund by 138.0% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 300,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,017,000 after purchasing an additional 174,334 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 71,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 4,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund by 1.2% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 133,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter.

About Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund, which engages in the investment of its managed assets in municipal securities. The company was founded on May 26, 1999 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.