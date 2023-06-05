Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NYSE:NSL) Raises Dividend to $0.04 Per Share

Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NYSE:NSL – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0435 per share by the investment management company on Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This is a boost from Nuveen Senior Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Nuveen Senior Income Fund Stock Up 0.4 %

Nuveen Senior Income Fund stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,353. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.70. Nuveen Senior Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $4.39 and a fifty-two week high of $5.21.

Get Nuveen Senior Income Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Senior Income Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Nuveen Senior Income Fund by 52.1% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 959,839 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,442,000 after purchasing an additional 328,953 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Nuveen Senior Income Fund by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 574,949 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after buying an additional 65,107 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Nuveen Senior Income Fund by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 458,169 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after buying an additional 91,172 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Nuveen Senior Income Fund by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 332,826 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,887,000 after acquiring an additional 43,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Nuveen Senior Income Fund by 1.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 216,316 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen Senior Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Senior Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is managed by Symphony Asset Management LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in adjustable rate U.S dollar-denominated secured Senior Loans. Nuveen Senior Income Fund was formed on October 26, 1999 and is domiciled in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Senior Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Senior Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.