NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Position Lowered by Natixis Investment Managers International

Natixis Investment Managers International lessened its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 40.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 149,030 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 102,843 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up approximately 1.6% of Natixis Investment Managers International’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $21,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Birch Capital Management LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Wealthquest Corp grew its position in NVIDIA by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 4,410 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its position in NVIDIA by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 4,622 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Financial Advisors Network Inc. grew its position in NVIDIA by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 1,767 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 13,251 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,937,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.29, for a total transaction of $1,375,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 561,401 shares in the company, valued at $128,723,635.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.29, for a total transaction of $1,375,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 561,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,723,635.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.00, for a total value of $37,900,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,397,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,514,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 140,208 shares of company stock worth $50,178,577 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVDA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $290.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $440.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $275.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $390.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $304.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $381.08.

Shares of NVDA stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Monday, hitting $393.74. The company had a trading volume of 18,942,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,628,688. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $295.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $972.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 204.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.75. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $108.13 and a 52 week high of $419.38.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. NVIDIA had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 8.33%.

NVIDIA Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.