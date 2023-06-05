NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund (NYSE:SRV) Declares $0.45 Monthly Dividend

NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund (NYSE:SRV – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share by the investment management company on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 17th.
NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund Stock Up 0.4 %
NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $35.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,282. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.13. NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund has a fifty-two week low of $26.24 and a fifty-two week high of $38.00.
About NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund
The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to obtain a high after-tax total return from a combination of capital appreciation and current income. The company was founded on May 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.
