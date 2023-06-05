NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund (NYSE:SRV) Declares $0.45 Monthly Dividend

NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund (NYSE:SRV – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share by the investment management company on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 17th.

NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $35.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,282. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.13. NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund has a fifty-two week low of $26.24 and a fifty-two week high of $38.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRV. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund by 203.8% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,851 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 18,682 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $357,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund by 115.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,709 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 3,588 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund by 166.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,201 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 3,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund in the second quarter valued at $45,000.

The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to obtain a high after-tax total return from a combination of capital appreciation and current income. The company was founded on May 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

