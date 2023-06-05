Oasis Network (ROSE) Market Capitalization Tops $297.18 Million

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 8.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 5th. During the last week, Oasis Network has traded down 1.6% against the dollar. One Oasis Network token can currently be bought for about $0.0519 or 0.00000201 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Oasis Network has a total market cap of $297.18 million and $35.71 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,814.02 or 0.07041810 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001361 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.95 or 0.00054151 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.98 or 0.00038727 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00018309 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00016815 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000226 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00005824 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000529 BTC.

About Oasis Network

ROSE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,725,718,533 tokens. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,725,718,533 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.05561992 USD and is up 2.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 78 active market(s) with $26,458,267.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasis Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oasis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

