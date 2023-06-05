OKB (OKB) Trading Down 4.3% This Week

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 5th. One OKB token can currently be bought for about $44.94 or 0.00174562 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. OKB has a total market cap of $11.08 billion and $9.37 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, OKB has traded down 4.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OKB Profile

OKB was first traded on January 30th, 2018. OKB’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 246,638,974 tokens. OKB’s official website is www.okx.com. The Reddit community for OKB is https://reddit.com/r/okx. OKB’s official Twitter account is @okx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling OKB

According to CryptoCompare, “OKB is the utility token of the OKX ecosystem, a prominent global cryptocurrency exchange. OKB offers its holders benefits like trading fee discounts and exclusive access within the ecosystem. OKB is integral to the OKX ecosystem, used for availing discounts, earning passive income, and participating in token sales. Created by Mingxing “Star” Xu, the founder of OKX and CEO of OKCoin.com, OKB is part of a Buy-Back & Burn program initiated in 2019 to maintain its value, reducing the original total supply of 300 million tokens.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OKB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OKB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

