Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $85.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $95.00.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on OKTA. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Okta from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Okta in a research report on Monday, February 13th. They set an underperform rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Okta from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Okta from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Okta from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Okta presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $86.13.
Shares of OKTA opened at $73.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $78.61 and a 200-day moving average of $73.27. The company has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a PE ratio of -16.97 and a beta of 1.12. Okta has a one year low of $44.12 and a one year high of $111.35.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OKTA. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its position in Okta by 158.0% during the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 6,313,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,433,000 after purchasing an additional 3,866,915 shares during the last quarter. Soma Equity Partners LP purchased a new stake in Okta during the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,036,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Okta during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,063,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Okta by 394.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,674,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eminence Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Okta in the 4th quarter valued at $90,339,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.02% of the company’s stock.
Okta, Inc engages in the provision of an identity management platform for enterprises. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi-factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.
