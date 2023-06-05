ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Bought by Bokf Na

Bokf Na lifted its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 424,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,438 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $27,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in ONEOK by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 8,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in ONEOK by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 6,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in ONEOK by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 5,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its holdings in ONEOK by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 35,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its holdings in ONEOK by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 6,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. 67.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ONEOK stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $58.85. 755,453 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,768,066. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.68. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.50 and a twelve month high of $71.57.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 36.54% and a net margin of 11.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.955 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.49%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.08%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on OKE shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on ONEOK from $82.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Barclays lowered their target price on ONEOK from $71.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ONEOK currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.45.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

