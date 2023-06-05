Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) Hits New 12-Month High at $42.62

Shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $42.62 and last traded at $42.15, with a volume of 125819 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.10.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Open Text from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Open Text from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Open Text from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Open Text from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Open Text from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.14.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.85. The company has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.59 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.243 per share. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.61%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Open Text by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 418,847 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,759,000 after buying an additional 7,288 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Open Text by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 213,916 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,073,000 after buying an additional 26,359 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC acquired a new position in shares of Open Text in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,925,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Open Text by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 309,399 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,131,000 after buying an additional 79,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Open Text by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,079,999 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $384,993,000 after buying an additional 262,200 shares in the last quarter. 63.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Open Text Corp. engages in the design, development, marketing and sales of enterprise information management software and solutions. It includes customer experience management (CEM), digital process automation, business network, and enterprise content management, discovery, security, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics solutions.

