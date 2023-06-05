Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 290,231 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 15% from the previous session’s volume of 341,375 shares.The stock last traded at $18.72 and had previously closed at $17.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Opera from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th.

Opera Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.16 and a quick ratio of 5.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.57 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.72.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Opera ( NASDAQ:OPRA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $87.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.00 million. Opera had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 4.59%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Opera in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,725,000. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Opera in the 1st quarter worth $1,816,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Opera by 34,103.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 136,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after buying an additional 136,415 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Opera in the 1st quarter worth $722,000. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Opera in the 1st quarter worth $604,000. 5.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Opera

Opera Ltd. engages in the provision of web browsers through its subsidiaries. Its products include Opera browser for Windows, iOS, and Linux computers, as well as the mobile apps Opera for Android, Opera Mini, Opera Touch, and Opera News. The company operates through the Browser and News; and Other segments.

