Oppenheimer Increases Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Price Target to $900.00

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Oppenheimer from $800.00 to $900.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $750.00 to $890.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $725.00 to $850.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on Broadcom from $690.00 to $785.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $783.68.

Shares of AVGO opened at $812.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $338.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.08. Broadcom has a 1 year low of $415.07 and a 1 year high of $921.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $656.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $606.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.12 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $8.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.06% and a return on equity of 74.34%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $8.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Broadcom will post 38.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.63%.

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total transaction of $1,984,406.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,734 shares in the company, valued at $6,083,847.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.04, for a total transaction of $18,781,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,294,344.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total transaction of $1,984,406.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,083,847.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,915 shares of company stock worth $25,576,507 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 464 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 23,717 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,261,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

