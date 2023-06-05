OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

OptimumBank stock opened at $2.94 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $21.32 million, a P/E ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.70. OptimumBank has a fifty-two week low of $2.77 and a fifty-two week high of $4.80.

OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.41 million during the quarter. OptimumBank had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 7.62%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in OptimumBank stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:OPHC Get Rating ) by 1,250,000.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,008 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.48% of OptimumBank worth $409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc is a bank holding company for OptimumBank, which offers a variety of community banking services to individual and corporate customers through OptimumBank. Its services include savings, deposits, checking, cash management services, business checking, online banking, and ATM networks.

