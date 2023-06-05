OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.
OptimumBank Stock Performance
OptimumBank stock opened at $2.94 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $21.32 million, a P/E ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.70. OptimumBank has a fifty-two week low of $2.77 and a fifty-two week high of $4.80.
OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.41 million during the quarter. OptimumBank had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 7.62%.
OptimumBank Company Profile
OptimumBank Holdings, Inc is a bank holding company for OptimumBank, which offers a variety of community banking services to individual and corporate customers through OptimumBank. Its services include savings, deposits, checking, cash management services, business checking, online banking, and ATM networks.
