Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) Shares Gap Up to $28.56

Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $28.56, but opened at $29.69. Option Care Health shares last traded at $30.71, with a volume of 6,573,136 shares changing hands.

OPCH has been the subject of several research reports. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on Option Care Health from $38.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Option Care Health from $39.00 to $32.50 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Option Care Health in a research report on Monday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.86. The stock has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.15.

Option Care Health ( NASDAQ:OPCH ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $996.05 million. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 3.94%. On average, equities analysts expect that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael Bavaro sold 6,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total value of $193,354.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $677,716.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 304.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 121.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of Option Care Health during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 1,031.9% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the period. 97.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Option Care Health, Inc engages in the provision of home and alternate site infusion services. The firm provides infusion therapy and other ancillary healthcare services through a national network of full-service pharmacies. The company contracts with managed care organizations, third-party payers, hospitals, physicians, and other referral sources to provide pharmaceuticals and complex compounded solutions to patients for intravenous delivery in the patients’ homes or other nonhospital settings.

