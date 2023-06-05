Orbler (ORBR) Price Hits $1.23 on Top Exchanges

Orbler (ORBR) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 5th. One Orbler token can currently be purchased for $1.23 or 0.00004758 BTC on popular exchanges. Orbler has a total market cap of $249.27 million and $197,091.67 worth of Orbler was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Orbler has traded down 11.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Orbler

Orbler launched on October 3rd, 2021. Orbler’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 203,333,333 tokens. Orbler’s official message board is medium.com/@orbler. The official website for Orbler is orbler.io. Orbler’s official Twitter account is @orbler1 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ORBLER is a real-time defense game that people all around the world can enjoy.

ORBR was created to organize the critical functions of the game into the DAO, which can function as a true meaning of governance token.”

Buying and Selling Orbler

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbler directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbler should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orbler using one of the exchanges listed above.

