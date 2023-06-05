Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) Price Target Raised to C$25.00

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

OR has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities increased their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$23.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$23.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$18.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$25.46.

Osisko Gold Royalties Price Performance

Shares of TSE:OR opened at C$21.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 8.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$22.11 and a 200 day moving average price of C$19.14. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 52 week low of C$11.90 and a 52 week high of C$24.42. The company has a market cap of C$3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.67, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.65.

Osisko Gold Royalties Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Osisko Gold Royalties

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. This is a boost from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Osisko Gold Royalties’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

In related news, Director Victor Bradley sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.47, for a total value of C$102,350.00. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

