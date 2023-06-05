Ossiam Acquires 40,374 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

Ossiam boosted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Rating) by 868.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,025 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,374 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $3,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBRDA. Aristeia Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 160.2% in the third quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 1,722,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,362 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 398.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 425,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,494,000 after purchasing an additional 340,336 shares during the last quarter. Gavilan Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the fourth quarter valued at $7,059,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 245.3% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 94,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,685,000 after acquiring an additional 67,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Long Focus Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 230.5% in the third quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 92,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,878,000 after acquiring an additional 64,300 shares in the last quarter. 12.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LBRDA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $127.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st.

In other Liberty Broadband news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 6,419 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total transaction of $498,050.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $952,339.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 19.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LBRDA stock traded up $0.87 on Monday, reaching $75.30. The company had a trading volume of 29,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,540. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Liberty Broadband Co. has a one year low of $68.15 and a one year high of $123.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $78.16 and its 200 day moving average is $82.66.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $246.00 million during the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 104.48% and a return on equity of 11.84%.

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991, and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

