Ossiam Cuts Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Ossiam decreased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 53.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 302,377 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 346,887 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $4,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 994.3% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,904 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 98,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $1,010,732.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 188,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,934,861.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Kenneth J. Phelan acquired 20,000 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.80 per share, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 89,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $964,278. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 98,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $1,010,732.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 188,767 shares in the company, valued at $1,934,861.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Huntington Bancshares Trading Down 1.3 %

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.83.

NASDAQ:HBAN traded down $0.14 on Monday, reaching $10.75. The stock had a trading volume of 3,078,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,249,879. The company has a market cap of $15.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03, a P/E/G ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12-month low of $9.13 and a 12-month high of $15.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.04.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 27.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.77%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.