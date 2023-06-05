Ossiam Has $6.58 Million Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Ossiam increased its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 167,100 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,398 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $6,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,101,000. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 8.9% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,980 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 174.0% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 91,776 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,675,000 after acquiring an additional 58,283 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,194,111 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $60,828,000 after acquiring an additional 113,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $567,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VZ traded up $0.42 on Monday, hitting $35.00. 9,283,527 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,165,656. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.72 and a 52 week high of $52.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.56. The company has a market cap of $147.14 billion, a PE ratio of 6.78, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.37.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 15.85%. The company had revenue of $32.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 50.78%.

In other news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 6,226 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total value of $228,431.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,493,672.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $130,961.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,862,918.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kyle Malady sold 6,226 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total transaction of $228,431.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,493,672.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,692 shares of company stock worth $1,024,488 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

VZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC dropped their price target on Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.12.

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

