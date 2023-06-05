Ossiam Increases Stock Holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Ossiam increased its stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 365.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,430 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,469 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $5,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 48,822.8% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,281,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277,097 shares during the last quarter. Edmp Inc. lifted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 15,418.9% in the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 1,728,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,911,000 after buying an additional 1,717,816 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in J. M. Smucker in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,973,000. National Pension Service lifted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 1,012.2% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 192,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,085,000 after buying an additional 175,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,721,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,666,000 after purchasing an additional 162,944 shares in the last quarter. 79.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $159.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on J. M. Smucker in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on J. M. Smucker from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on J. M. Smucker in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $168.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, J. M. Smucker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.36.

J. M. Smucker Trading Up 0.2 %

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

NYSE:SJM traded up $0.24 on Monday, reaching $149.22. 306,332 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 917,746. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $153.77 and a 200-day moving average of $152.93. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52-week low of $120.51 and a 52-week high of $163.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.45%.

Insider Transactions at J. M. Smucker

In other news, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 51,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.27, for a total transaction of $7,925,312.71. Following the sale, the director now owns 640,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,795,896.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.41, for a total value of $4,602,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 110,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,914,986.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 51,373 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.27, for a total value of $7,925,312.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 640,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,795,896.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 122,462 shares of company stock valued at $18,744,753. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

