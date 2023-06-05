Ossiam Lowers Holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Ossiam decreased its stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 43.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 53,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,648 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $3,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 2.3% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 142,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,903,000 after buying an additional 3,220 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Kellogg by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its holdings in Kellogg by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in Kellogg by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 29,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 2,935 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Kellogg by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Kellogg

In related news, SVP Kris Bahner sold 3,483 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.01, for a total value of $247,327.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,013 shares in the company, valued at $1,279,103.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Kellogg news, SVP Kris Bahner sold 3,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.01, for a total value of $247,327.83. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,013 shares in the company, valued at $1,279,103.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.49, for a total value of $6,849,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 54,931,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,762,281,584.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 603,483 shares of company stock worth $40,556,328. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Kellogg Trading Up 0.4 %

K has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kellogg in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Kellogg from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet raised Kellogg from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. UBS Group increased their price target on Kellogg from $73.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Kellogg from $72.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.27.

Kellogg stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $67.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 323,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,157,260. Kellogg has a 1 year low of $63.74 and a 1 year high of $77.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.18 billion, a PE ratio of 27.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.10. Kellogg had a return on equity of 32.09% and a net margin of 5.33%. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

Kellogg Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.52%.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. The North America segment includes the U.S. businesses and Canada. The Europe segment consists of European countries.

Recommended Stories

