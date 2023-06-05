Ossiam Lowers Stock Position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Ossiam lessened its holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) by 55.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 793 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 985 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in NVR were worth $3,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVR. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in NVR by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 534 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of NVR by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 438 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVR by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 533 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,381,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of NVR by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 88 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVR during the 1st quarter worth approximately $357,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 1,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,759.88, for a total transaction of $9,601,719.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,309 shares in the company, valued at $47,858,842.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 1,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,759.88, for a total transaction of $9,601,719.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,309 shares in the company, valued at $47,858,842.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 125 shares of NVR stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,891.65, for a total value of $736,456.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,386,118.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,310 shares of company stock worth $77,730,646 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NVR shares. StockNews.com lowered NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on NVR in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $4,400.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on NVR from $5,120.00 to $6,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4,863.33.

NYSE:NVR traded down $14.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5,696.40. The company had a trading volume of 3,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,145. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5,700.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5,212.87. The company has a current ratio of 5.75, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. NVR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3,576.01 and a 1 year high of $5,986.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.99.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The construction company reported $99.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $88.96 by $10.93. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 48.97% and a net margin of 16.20%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $116.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 410.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mid Atlantic, North East, Mid East, and South East. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

