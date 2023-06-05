Ossiam Raises Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Ossiam lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 129.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 43,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,712 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $4,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ICE. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 87.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 87.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ICE traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $108.27. The stock had a trading volume of 399,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,522,974. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.23. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.60 and a twelve month high of $113.07. The firm has a market cap of $60.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.01. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is presently 65.12%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.89.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 85,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.89, for a total value of $9,220,387.29. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,188,085 shares in the company, valued at $128,182,490.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $173,568.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,156,690.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 85,461 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.89, for a total value of $9,220,387.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,188,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,182,490.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 87,211 shares of company stock valued at $9,410,110. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

