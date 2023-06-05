Ossiam Reduces Stock Position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

Ossiam cut its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Rating) by 77.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 448,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,559,986 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft were worth $5,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DB. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 550.0% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,588 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,036 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 7.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,637,589 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,266,000 after purchasing an additional 111,085 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. LGT Group Foundation boosted its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 258,011 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,925,000 after purchasing an additional 84,038 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 26,697 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period. 24.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

About Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.39. 672,038 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,286,418. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $7.24 and a 1 year high of $13.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.51 and a 200-day moving average of $11.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.35.

(Get Rating)

Deutsche Bank AG engages in the provision of corporate banking and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Investment Bank, Private Bank, Asset Management, Capital Release Unit, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate Bank segment includes the global transaction bank as well as the German commercial clients division.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.