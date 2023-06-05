Ossiam Sells 2,581 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Ossiam reduced its position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 30.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,581 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $3,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GWW. Wealth Alliance grew its stake in W.W. Grainger by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Mirova purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter valued at about $199,000. AXS Investments LLC grew its stake in W.W. Grainger by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 1,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in W.W. Grainger by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 9,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,046,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in W.W. Grainger by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,059,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $589,467,000 after purchasing an additional 16,237 shares during the last quarter. 71.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Deidra C. Merriwether sold 4,623 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $664.66, for a total transaction of $3,072,723.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,054,739.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other W.W. Grainger news, CFO Deidra C. Merriwether sold 4,623 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $664.66, for a total value of $3,072,723.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,054,739.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 476 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.74, for a total value of $325,460.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,183,553.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

W.W. Grainger Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GWW. StockNews.com began coverage on W.W. Grainger in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded W.W. Grainger from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $502.00 to $679.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $800.00 to $815.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $750.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $704.88.

NYSE:GWW traded down $1.58 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $676.19. The company had a trading volume of 43,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,488. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1-year low of $440.48 and a 1-year high of $709.21. The firm has a market cap of $33.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $668.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $634.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $9.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.57 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 61.00% and a net margin of 10.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.07 EPS. Research analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 35.79 EPS for the current year.

W.W. Grainger Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. This is a boost from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.72. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is presently 22.82%.

W.W. Grainger Profile

(Get Rating)

W.W. Grainger, Inc is a supplier of maintenance, repair, and operating products, with operations in North America, Japan, and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: High-Touch Solutions N.A., Endless Assortment, and Other. The High-Touch Solutions N.A. segment is involved in value-added MRO solutions that are rooted in deep product knowledge and customer expertise.

