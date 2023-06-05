Oxen Price Reaches $0.11 on Exchanges (OXEN)

Oxen (OXEN) traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 5th. Oxen has a market cap of $6.93 million and $150,829.22 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Oxen has traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Oxen coin can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000425 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Oxen alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25,753.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $87.73 or 0.00340655 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00013916 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.29 or 0.00548613 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.87 or 0.00065492 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $108.91 or 0.00422902 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003871 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Oxen Profile

OXEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 63,361,875 coins. Oxen’s official message board is oxen.medium.com. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Oxen is oxen.io. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.

In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

Buying and Selling Oxen

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Oxen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oxen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.