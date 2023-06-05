PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Downgraded to Hold at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum lowered shares of PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $26.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on PagerDuty from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on PagerDuty from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on PagerDuty from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PagerDuty has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $33.30.

PagerDuty Stock Down 17.1 %

PD stock opened at $23.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.49 and its 200 day moving average is $28.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.17 and a beta of 0.93. PagerDuty has a 1-year low of $19.51 and a 1-year high of $35.33.

Insider Activity

PagerDuty ( NYSE:PD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $103.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.25 million. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 27.74% and a negative return on equity of 35.38%. PagerDuty’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that PagerDuty will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.64, for a total value of $2,373,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 602,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,066,580.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.64, for a total value of $2,373,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 602,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,066,580.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elena Gomez sold 23,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total value of $811,701.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,149.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 253,605 shares of company stock valued at $7,934,700. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PagerDuty

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its holdings in PagerDuty by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in PagerDuty by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 4,378 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in PagerDuty by 666.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 15,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 13,453 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in PagerDuty in the fourth quarter worth $3,625,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in PagerDuty by 154.3% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 236,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,445,000 after purchasing an additional 143,229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

About PagerDuty

(Get Rating)

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

