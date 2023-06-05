Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Bought by Seeyond

Seeyond grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,112 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Seeyond’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $3,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 150.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,223,780 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $3,148,664,000 after purchasing an additional 11,544,319 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,283,841 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $457,571,000 after acquiring an additional 38,215 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,559,318 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $357,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137,163 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 171.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,434,431 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $398,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536,744 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 2,351,156 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $328,080,000 after acquiring an additional 726,433 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PANW traded up $9.94 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $227.18. 6,444,057 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,363,117. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $194.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.89. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.22 and a fifty-two week high of $228.50. The firm has a market cap of $69.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 344.83, a PEG ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.16.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.82, for a total transaction of $8,361,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 612,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,860,275.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.82, for a total transaction of $8,361,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 612,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,860,275.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Aparna Bawa sold 555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.59, for a total transaction of $102,447.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,223 shares in the company, valued at $964,113.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 270,769 shares of company stock valued at $52,721,717 in the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PANW. Wolfe Research upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. TheStreet raised Palo Alto Networks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Mizuho upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.19.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

