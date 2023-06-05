Panagora Asset Management Inc. Acquires 518,694 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 52.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,500,316 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 518,694 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Kroger worth $66,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis grew its position in shares of Kroger by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 402,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,949,000 after buying an additional 89,351 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond grew its position in shares of Kroger by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Seeyond now owns 141,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,292,000 after buying an additional 39,559 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Kroger by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 29,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Mirova grew its position in shares of Kroger by 102.1% during the 4th quarter. Mirova now owns 21,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 11,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Kroger during the 4th quarter worth $136,000. Institutional investors own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KR traded up $0.41 during trading on Monday, hitting $46.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,666,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,316,521. The Kroger Co. has a 12-month low of $41.81 and a 12-month high of $52.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.69.

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $34.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.89 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.84% and a net margin of 1.51%. Kroger’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.88%.

In related news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total transaction of $1,102,850.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,348,140.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Kroger news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total value of $1,102,850.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,348,140.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Todd A. Foley sold 3,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.95, for a total value of $182,400.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,456 shares in the company, valued at $1,336,009.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 136,091 shares of company stock valued at $6,584,518 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kroger in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stephens decreased their price objective on Kroger from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Kroger from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Kroger from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.31.

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out?, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

