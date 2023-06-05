Panagora Asset Management Inc. Decreases Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,318,029 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 45,769 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.3% of Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $204,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. TFO TDC LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 952.6% during the third quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 400 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter valued at $38,000. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 9,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.33, for a total transaction of $1,195,648.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,924. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 9,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.33, for a total value of $1,195,648.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,924. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 27,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total value of $347,128.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,958,925 shares in the company, valued at $139,397,526. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 732,217 shares of company stock valued at $21,135,371 and have sold 787,630 shares valued at $32,162,218. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 15th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, May 15th. BNP Paribas upgraded Alphabet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Alphabet from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.51.

Shares of GOOGL stock traded up $2.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $127.38. The stock had a trading volume of 11,611,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,535,074. The business’s fifty day moving average is $111.08 and its 200-day moving average is $100.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.10, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.09. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.34 and a 1-year high of $127.43.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

