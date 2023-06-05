Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $104.83 Million Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 953,475 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 45,940 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM comprises about 0.7% of Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.09% of QUALCOMM worth $104,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Sycomore Asset Management grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 230 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 70.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QUALCOMM stock traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $114.64. 1,915,484 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,827,906. The company’s fifty day moving average is $114.66 and its 200-day moving average is $119.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.42. The firm has a market cap of $127.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.24. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $101.47 and a 52 week high of $156.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 34.30%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on QCOM. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, February 5th. Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.96.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

