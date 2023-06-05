Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $54.90 Million Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,329,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 34,319 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $54,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 494.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,291 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WFC. Citigroup cut their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, April 14th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Odeon Capital Group lowered Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.45.

WFC traded down $0.46 during trading on Monday, reaching $40.78. 4,156,837 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,306,100. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.38. The company has a market cap of $153.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $35.25 and a 12-month high of $48.84.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.06 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 15.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.38%.

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

