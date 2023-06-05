Panagora Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 444,204 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,918 shares during the period. General Dynamics accounts for approximately 0.7% of Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of General Dynamics worth $110,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edmp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 21,600.0% during the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 2,642,620 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,651,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630,442 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,074,113 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,288,745,000 after buying an additional 1,529,207 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,906,138 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,647,825,000 after buying an additional 952,906 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,073,407 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $258,885,000 after buying an additional 329,299 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,754,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark Malcolm purchased 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $214.47 per share, with a total value of $1,008,009.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,009. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

General Dynamics Stock Up 0.6 %

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GD. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $265.00 to $251.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. William Blair assumed coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on General Dynamics from $251.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.69.

GD traded up $1.31 on Monday, reaching $210.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 295,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,231,641. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $217.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $230.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $57.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.84. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $202.35 and a fifty-two week high of $256.86.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $9.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.30 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th were issued a $1.32 dividend. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.17%.

About General Dynamics

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.