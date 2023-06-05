Panagora Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 41.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 748,584 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 220,381 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Marathon Petroleum worth $87,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 199.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 60,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total transaction of $8,059,351.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,176,477.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MPC stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $108.53. 1,011,960 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,005,130. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.05 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.64. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $77.62 and a 1-year high of $138.83.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $6.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.86. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 46.49% and a net margin of 9.28%. The business had revenue of $35.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 19.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 10.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 9.04%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $124.00 to $113.00 in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $160.00 to $148.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $139.00 to $124.00 in a report on Sunday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.40.

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

