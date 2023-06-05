Panagora Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 823,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,991 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $59,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MET. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in MetLife by 11.4% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 17,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in MetLife during the first quarter valued at $225,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in MetLife by 179.7% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 540,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,957,000 after purchasing an additional 346,999 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in MetLife by 937.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 5,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 5,296 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in MetLife by 114.5% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the period. 88.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MetLife Price Performance

NYSE MET traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $52.67. 1,350,193 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,377,500. MetLife, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.95 and a 52-week high of $77.36. The company has a market capitalization of $40.34 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.98 and its 200-day moving average is $65.41.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.33). MetLife had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The firm had revenue of $16.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MetLife declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

MetLife Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This is a boost from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is 93.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $83.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of MetLife from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of MetLife from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.33.

MetLife Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

Recommended Stories

