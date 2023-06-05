Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) is Marlowe Partners LP’s 7th Largest Position

Marlowe Partners LP reduced its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 386,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 65,161 shares during the period. Park Hotels & Resorts comprises about 6.1% of Marlowe Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Marlowe Partners LP’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $4,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 7.3% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 233,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,628,000 after purchasing an additional 15,794 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 239,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,695,000 after buying an additional 70,466 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 146.5% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 322,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,627,000 after purchasing an additional 191,477 shares in the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,011,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 96,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Park Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Park Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Park Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.55.

Park Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

NYSE:PK traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $13.73. 5,082,173 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,417,010. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.51 and its 200-day moving average is $12.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 3.05. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.70 and a 1-year high of $19.47.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $648.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.04 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 9.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Park Hotels & Resorts Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 54.05%.

Park Hotels & Resorts Profile

(Get Rating)

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.