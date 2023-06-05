Pennon Group (LON:PNN) Given New GBX 780 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Pennon Group (LON:PNN – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 840 ($10.38) to GBX 780 ($9.64) in a report published on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on PNN. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Pennon Group to a sector perform rating and set a GBX 975 ($12.05) price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 1,200 ($14.83) price target on shares of Pennon Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.12) price objective on shares of Pennon Group in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pennon Group has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,052.50 ($13.01).

Shares of Pennon Group stock traded down GBX 18.38 ($0.23) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 764.63 ($9.45). 516,210 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 793,093. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 263.07. The firm has a market cap of £2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,261.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.31. Pennon Group has a 1 year low of GBX 735 ($9.08) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,076 ($13.30). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 845.68 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 883.92.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 29.77 ($0.37) per share. This represents a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This is a positive change from Pennon Group’s previous dividend of $12.96. Pennon Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22,222.22%.

Pennon Group Plc provides clean water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It provides water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; water-only services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire; and water and wastewater retail services to non-household customers in Great Britain.

