PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Purchased by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 40.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,545 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,710 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises 1.0% of Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $21,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Longbow Finance SA purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at $11,110,000. Sonoma Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at $901,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 17,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,206,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 19,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,435,000 after buying an additional 6,529 shares during the period. Finally, Clarity Financial LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 2,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on PEP shares. Citigroup started coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.25.

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded up $0.06 on Monday, reaching $184.12. 2,394,877 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,561,361. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.86 and a fifty-two week high of $196.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.50. The stock has a market cap of $253.66 billion, a PE ratio of 39.07, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.68% and a net margin of 7.48%. The company had revenue of $17.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.265 per share. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.53%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total value of $2,906,022.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,462,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total value of $2,906,022.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,462,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total value of $12,935,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 183,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,722,234.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About PepsiCo

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

Featured Stories

